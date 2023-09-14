Police Fatally Shoot 3 Suspects, Recover AK47 Rifle in Kisii

Three armed robbers were Wednesday gunned down in Kisii and an AK47 rifle recovered.

This was after hours of engaging a police operations group in running battles from Migori to Kisii where they had planned an attack.

The Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives forensically analysed the suspects’ modus operandi based on previously staged robberies, before embarking on their painstaking trail, police said.

Armed with the loaded AK 47, a Rambo sword and a machete, the gang had boarded a TVS motorcycle believed to be their means of transport to targeted spots and to get away, oblivious of the ultimate justice that heeled close by.

But the ferocious mission was successfully aborted by the operation team, who trailed the trio for over 60km before catching up with them at Corner Mbaya area of Kisii.

Having defied orders to surrender, the officers who have been deployed on a hell-bent mission to sanitize the streets of guns in the wrong hands opened fire, fatally injuring the three, the officers on the ground said.

The AK47, a magazine loaded with 21 bullets, a Rambo dagger, a machete and a TVS motorcycle were recovered.

One of the suspects was identified as 27-yr-old Joseph Mwita from Kuria in Migori, with the other two approximately in their 30s pending identification at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Police said no efforts will be spared in dealing with armed gunmen who are out to terrorize peace-loving Kenyans.

