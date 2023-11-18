Drama as Police Fatally Shoot Man Suspected of Killing Two in Kajiado 

Police shot and killed a man on Friday in Kimana area, Kajiado County, after he clobbered two people to death.

Police said he used a hammer to kill the two in a dramatic rampage in the village.

Police and locals said the assailant also attacked the police before trying to escape using a police vehicle that had arrived at the scene. He was felled by police few meters away.

Loitokitok Police Commander David Kabuthia confirmed the drama and identified the assailant as only Mwangi aged about 22.

Mwangi is said to have first trespassed to the homestead of 99-year-old Stanley Ngige Kimani where he attempted to steal a car.

Witnesses who were in the compound raised the alarm alerting the owner.

“When the old man came out of the house and intervened. The accused now the deceased confronted him with an iron bar, clobbered him on the head killing him instantly,” Kibuthia said.

The commotion caught the attention of a nearby neighbour who rushed to the scene to help the elderly man.

On seeing the assailant was armed with the crude weapon, he tried to escape but was brutally hammered to death, police said.

Mwangi then took off towards Kimana area, where he attacked a tuktuk operator.

Police said he met a tuktuk ridden by one Simon Kihara and stopped him.

The victim rushed to a local police station and made a report there.

He had suffered serious injuries on the forehead, police said.

The police caught up with Mwangi who was walking along the road side with the weapon.

The officers challenged him to stop but he furiously attacked the police office damaging their vehicle, Kibuthia claimed.

“Police officers tried to arrest him but with the use of the said iron bar he resisted arrest and aimed at the driver. Fortunately, the driver was only injured,” Kibuthia added saying the police shot him dead.

Elsewhere, police in Kirinyaga County are investigating the murder of a Kirinyaga University student at Kutus trading centre.

According to Mwea East sub-county Police Commander James Mutua, the fourth year student was attacked by unknown people at around 9pm on Friday.

He said the deceased was accompanied by his two fellow students who raised alarm after he collapsed as he started bleeding from the thigh following the attack.