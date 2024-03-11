fbpx
    Police Fatally Shoot Suspect in Operation in Kasarani

    decomposed body found in narok
    FILE IMAGE OF POLICE LINE

    A suspected thug was Sunday shot and killed in a botched robbery in Sunton area, Kasarani, Nairobi.

    The incident happened in Chieko area when police officers on patrol confronted two suspected thugs who were armed with crude weapons.

    Police said a home made gun was found on the slain suspect.

    According to police, the two were headed for a robbery mission when they were stopped.

    They instead tried to escape the scene prompting the shooting that left one suspect dead. His accomplice managed to escape on foot.

    The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy, police said.

    Cases of armed robberies have been on the rise amid police operations to tame the trend.

    Dozens of suspects have in the past month been arrested in the operations. Some have their cases pending in courts.

    In Huruma area, a suspect aged about 26 was stoned to death on claims he had snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian.

    The victim of the robbery raised an alarm that alerted locals who caught up with the fleeing suspect and stoned him to death.

    Police discourage mob lynching and want suspects be surrendered to authorities for processing.

    Dozens of suspects are weekly lynched by mobs in a worrying trend amid a campaign to address the same.

    Some of the victims are found to be innocent, police say.

