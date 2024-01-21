Police FC Clinches 2-0 Victory Against Nzoia Sugar as Okello’s Brace Lifts Them to Fifth in Premier League

Police FC secured a convincing 2-0 victory against relegation-threatened Nzoia Sugar at the Police Sacco Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The first-half heroics of South Sudan import Tito Okello, who netted a brace, propelled the law enforcers to the fifth position in the Premier League standings with 30 points, trailing leaders Gor Mahia by 13 points.

Former Nzoia coach Salim Babu, now leading Police, faced his former team, which has struggled since his departure at the beginning of the current campaign. Despite the loss, Nzoia’s coach Godfrey ‘Solo’ Oduor expressed optimism about his team’s chances of avoiding relegation, pointing out improvements despite the defeat.

The hosts took the lead in the 33rd minute when Okello converted a penalty, capitalizing on Nzoia goalkeeper Fred Shihundu’s foul on the Ugandan-born South Sudan forward in the box. Eight minutes later, Okello secured his second goal by heading in David Owino’s cross after a short corner.

Police dominated the game earlier on, with Kenneth Muguna coming close with a well-taken free kick in the 20th minute, parried away by Shihundu. The former Gor Mahia striker had other attempts, firing wide from a David Ochieng’s corner two minutes later and hitting the crossbar in the 25th minute.

Despite Nzoia’s attempts, including Joseph Oyugi’s effort before halftime, which went wide, they were forced into an early substitution as fullback Elisha Wekesa limped off with a thigh injury eight minutes before halftime.

The defeat leaves Nzoia at the bottom of the league with 13 points after 19 games, having won only one of their last six matches. They will seek a change in fortunes when they host Posta Rangers at the Sudi Stadium in two weeks.

In another Kenyan Premier League clash, AFC Leopards triumphed over 10-man Nairobi City Stars at the Bukhungu Stadium. Maxwell Otieno and Kevin Kimani scored for Ingwe, putting an end to City Stars’ five-match winning streak. Collins Akolo’s reckless tackle led to his expulsion, leaving Simba wa Nairobi struggling towards the end of the match.

Additional results from the day’s matches include Bidco United’s 5-3 thrashing of FC Talanta, and John Kamau’s Posta Rangers securing a 1-0 victory against Murang’a SEAL. These results place Posta Rangers in the third position on the log, just one point behind second-placed City Stars.