Police Hunt for Gang That Killed Colleague at Embakasi Bar 

Detectives are combing in estates in the city in the hunt on a group of four believed to have stabbed a police constable at the parking lot of a bar in Embakasi, Nairobi

The body of constable Nicholas Koech, 30 was found lying in a pool of blood long after he had been killed Saturday August 10 morning.

He had been stabbed in the stomach and chest. The motive of the confrontation and subsequent fatal stabbing is yet to be known, police said adding they are pursuing crucial clues.

Police said they have talked to several witnesses as part of the probe into the death.

They are however yet to find the real killers.

He was among a group of revelers who had attended a Kalenjin Night event at the Blackwood Bar and Restaurant and they were leaving when a commotion broke out at the parking lot.

Witnesses said informed police of the stabbing minutes after it had happened.

The security told police they did not know what triggered the fight and subsequent stabbing.

It was then he checked and realized a man was on the ground screaming for help.

Police were called and confirmed the deceased was a police officer attached to police headquarters Jogoo House.

Those behind the attack were missing.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Police described Koech as a dedicated officer and vowed justice in his death.