Police Hunt For Women Behind Stupefying of 2 Men in Kasarani

Police are looking for a group of women who stupefied two men and stole from them at a club in Kasarani area, Nairobi.

The two men were found lying unconscious and half naked in a car long after they had been robbed of an unknown amount of money and valuables on Saturday.

Police said the incident happened at Export Villa Lounge in Mwiki area.

The men were part of revelers who had been enjoying drinks and food at the joint when they fell victim to the stupefying gang.

Witnesses said they saw the two men walking side by side with other unidentified women while headed to their car.

Read: Here are the “Basmati” Babes Samuel Mugota Used to Allegedly Drug Men in Clubs

It was until the following day they were found unconscious and rushed to the hospital.

On Monday, the men were still in the hospital under medication. Police say they are looking for the women behind the incidents. Police want the clubs’ managers to know the kind of revelers frequenting their joints as part of efforts to fight the crime.

Stupefying can leave one dead or badly affected by the drugs the gangs behind the same use. Stupefying to commit a felony is contrary to Section 230 of the Penal Code and carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Police say cases of stupefying have been on the rise and mostly affect revelers.

Last week, two women were arrested by DCI sleuths at their hideout in Nairobi’s Kasarani area, after days of engaging the crime busters in a cat-and-mouse chase over stupefying that led to the death of a man in Kisii Town.

Read Also: Senior Kisumu County Officials Lose Valuables to Mombasa Beauties after Drinks Spiked

Police said the deceased had met the suspected ‘pishori babes’ at a popular entertainment spot in Kisii town on July 23, where a well-known Mugithi maestro had staged a spectacular performance.

According to witnesses, the trio had imbibed rounds of cold swallows as they shook leg to the infectious tunes from the artist cum policeman, who had created a storm in the area that night.

And as the rounds of frothy waters quadrupled on their table and took a toll on the victim’s faculties, he leaped to his place of abode in Nyanchwa estate with the two women in tow, to crown the night in style.

That was the last time that the deceased was seen alive.

Among the items recovered from the suspects were an assortment of electronic gadgets belonging to the deceased including a laptop, mobile phone, and a flash disk.

Police say they are searching for more suspects in the issue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...