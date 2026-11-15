Police investigate murder after body of man found in well in Juja

Police in Juja, Kiambu County, have launched investigations after the decomposing body of a 35-year-old man was discovered floating in a shallow well near a coffee farm in Mirimani area.

The deceased was identified as John Maangi Kiarii, whose body was found on Saturday, November 14, following a report by a village elder.

Locals discovered the body in a shallow well near Njego Coffee Farm.

Police visited the scene and confirmed the discovery.

The body was retrieved from the well and examined, with officers noticing what appeared to be a deep cut wound around the throat.

However, police noted that the advanced state of decomposition made it difficult to conclusively establish the nature and cause of the injury.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers from Juja processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to General Kago Mortuary for preservation and a postmortem examination.

Detectives have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding Kiarii’s death and determine whether other people were involved.

And police have recovered the body of a 60-year-old man who went missing after three people drowned in River Thaana in Migwani Sub-County, Kitui County.

The deceased, identified as Joshua Mutua, was found trapped along the riverbank approximately one kilometer from the scene where the three people reportedly drowned.

Officials revisited the scene and mounted a search operation for Mutua, whose body had remained missing after the incident.

The search eventually yielded results when officers discovered his body trapped beside the riverbank before retrieving it.

The body was subsequently moved to Thitani Mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination.

The recovery brings to three the number of bodies retrieved following the drowning incident, after the other two victims were recovered earlier.

Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.