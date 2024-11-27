Police Join Probe as Lawyer and Don Dr Mutubwa Collapses and Dies in Nairobi

Police have joined the probe into an incident where a top Nairobi lawyer Dr. Wilfred Mutubwa collapsed and died in his office in Nairobi.

Dr Mutubwa collapsed in his Nairobi office at the Mayfair Centre on Tuesday November 26 afternoon after complaining of pain.

The cause of the death is yet to be known, his family and friends said.

He was in his office attending to a virtual court session when he collapsed as they went for a brief break at the office near Nairobi Hospital.

Dr Mutubwa was the Dean at the Mount Kenya University School of Law.

He was also a champion of the Alternative Dispute Resolution having served as Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators – Kenya.

He was also involved in the ongoing dispute at the Nairobi Hospital and was making efforts to solve the same, his friends said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

The police were involved to clear any doubts on the possible cause of the death.

His colleagues mourned him as a dedicated and hardworking lawyer.

The Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo said the legal profession has lost a distinguished member.

She said Dr. Mutubwa led a reputable career as a decorated practitioner, academician, and champion of Alternative Dispute Resolution, having served as Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators – Kenya.

“Through his notable work in ADR, Dr. Mutubwa earned a place as a member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague and led groundbreaking efforts in enhancing the place of Arbitration in Kenya’s justice system.”

“The great success he achieved in his brief but impactful time as the dean at MKU School Of Law is testament to his unreserved commitment to mentorship and growth of the legal profession,” she said as she sent her condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues for this loss.

MKU fraternity also mourned the death of Dr Mutubwa.

And detectives are investigating an incident in which the body of a Masinde Muliro University lecturer who had been reported missing for days was retrieved from a river in Ebulonga, Vihiga County.

The deceased was identified as Dr Jairus Omuteche.

He went missing on Saturday November 23 until three days later when the body was found.

The body was found about 15 kilometers away in river Jordan at an intersection into River Yala in the area.

Police visited the scene and announced investigations had been launched into the incident.

The detectives said they want to know if he died by drowning or was killed and body dumped into the river as they moved the body was moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.