Police Officer Caught on Camera Taking Bribes from Matatus Suspended

A junior police officer who was filmed taking bribes in Buruburu area, Nairobi has been suspended from service.

The officer attached to Buruburu police station was recalled to police headquarters for administrative actions on Friday April 12.

Police headquarters said this was after he was positively identified by his colleagues in an investigation after the clip capturing his activities emerged online.

Traffic cop caught on camera taking bribe from Buruburu PSV suspended pic.twitter.com/B74jkUeDeV — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) April 12, 2024

Unknown person filmed him take the money from matatus in the area.

“The National Police Service has positively identified the traffic police officer seen in the video clip circulating on social media, while allegedly collecting bribes from public service vehicles. The officer attached to traffic within Buruburu Police Station has been suspended from Traffic Police Unit with immediate effect, and proceedings for his dismissal are ongoing,” police headquarters said.

CLIP OF TRAFFIC POLICE OFFICER ALLEGEDLY COLLECTING BRIBES FROM MOTORISTS Please be informed that the National Police Service has positively identified the Traffic Police Officer seen in the video clip circulating on social media, while allegedly collecting bribes from public — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) April 12, 2024

He was summoned for processing.

“Further to our earlier communication on the ongoing administrative action, the officer has been suspended and disciplinary proceedings for his dismissal are ongoing.”

A statement said the National Police Service remains committed to its constitutional mandate of fighting corruption, striving for the highest standards of professionalism and discipline among its members; promoting accountability and transparency; and upholding the rule of law.

Traffic police have always been ranked the most corrupt in the government.