A police officer was found dead in a suspected suicide incident at Kirenga Police Post in Lari Sub-County, Kiambu County.

Police Constable Cyrus Kamahiga Kariuki reportedly shot himself while seated in an office shared with the local chief’s reporting office on Saturday evening, November 21.

According to police, the incident was reported at around 7:15pm by the officer in charge of Kirenga Police Post, who said he had heard a gunshot emanating from the office at approximately 7:05pm.

He reportedly rushed to establish what had happened and found Kariuki with a gunshot wound to the head after allegedly shooting himself using a G3 rifle issued to him for daytime patrol duties.

Officers from Lari Police Station, including the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), Sub-County Police Commander and Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer, accompanied by crime scene personnel, visited the scene.

Investigators recovered the G3 rifle, 19 rounds of ammunition, one spent cartridge and a suicide note.

In the note, the officer reportedly expressed frustration over what he perceived as unfair treatment and working conditions, questioning how he was expected to perform his duties while working alone, including during night shifts.

The scene was processed before the body was moved to Uphome Funeral Home in Lari, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are expected to be investigated.

The incident could be linked to rising rate of trauma in the service at large. Authorities police are exposed to many forms of trauma that lead some to suicide in a worrying trend.

As part of efforts to address the trend, police authorities have launched counselling services, and the National Police Service Commission has established a unit and staffed it to attend to their demanding situation.

The counselling unit, among other things, evaluates, designs and leads an outreach programme that helps prevent mental health and substance abuse.

Officials say police are generally on the receiving end of all community problems.

They are expected to maintain law and order in very difficult situations, besides putting their lives at risk.

Over the years, a spike in deaths in the service has been linked to trauma.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are also attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

The government says efforts are being made to address the menace.