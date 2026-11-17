A police officer was left in critical condition after gunmen attacked Lomut Police Station in Pokot Central Sub-County, West Pokot County, under the cover of darkness.

The attack occurred on Monday, November 16, at approximately 9pm, with gunshots heard from within the police station as officers came under fire.

Police said the station and the neighbouring Lomut Market Centre had experienced a power outage for two consecutive days, leaving the entire police facility in darkness at the time of the incident.

A commander reportedly became concerned after hearing about the gunfire and attempted to establish what was happening by calling officers on duty.

One of the officers who had taken cover, informed the commander that the station was under attack.

Preliminary information indicated that one officer was inside the report office when the incident occurred. Upon stepping outside, he was shot twice by the attackers.

One bullet penetrated his left lower arm, while the second struck his stomach, causing bruising.

The identity of the assailants and their motive remained unknown, with the prevailing darkness making it difficult for officers to identify the attackers.

Two spent cartridges were subsequently recovered at the doorstep of the report office.

The injured officer was immediately rushed to Kapenguria General Hospital in critical condition for emergency medical treatment.

Investigations are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify those responsible.

Elsewhere, suspected Nyangatom militia members attacked Kibish Police Station, which also serves as the sub-county headquarters, in Turkana County, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire with police officers.

The attack occurred on Monday, November 16, at around 8:30pm, when the suspected armed assailants approached the police facility in two separate groups from different directions.

Police said one group advanced from the north while the second approached from the south-west.

One of the groups reportedly managed to access the station compound through a waterway before officers manning the sentry posts engaged the attackers in an intense exchange of gunfire.

The confrontation lasted approximately one and a half hours before the attackers were repulsed.

Police reported that no officers were injured during the attack.

Following the incident, security personnel were placed on high alert and remained on standby to respond to any further attacks.

The circumstances surrounding the assault and the attackers’ motive were not immediately established.

The attack highlights continuing security concerns along the Turkana border region, where armed cross-border incursions have previously posed challenges to residents and security agencies.