Police Pistol Lost in 2019 Recovered in Bush in Meru

Detectives are investigating how a lost pistol in Murang’a in 2019 was recovered in Meru.

The Czeska pistol belonging to Kenya Police and Murang’a Directorate of Criminal Investigations got lost in 2019. It was found in a bush on Saturday, April 20 in a bush Nturuba Sub Location along Meru-Maua Road.

A villager reported he was clearing the bushes when he discovered the pistol. It had three rounds of ammunition at the time of the discovery, police said.

The police were called to the scene and picked up the weapon for tests and analysis as the probe into the discovery goes on.

Elsewhere, police are looking for a police communication gadget that was robbed from a senior officer in Athi River area, Machakos County.

The senior officer said he and a friend were leaving Captain Lodge Hotel after a meal and friendly discussion when they were attacked by unknown assailants who robbed them of their personal belongings. The belongings include a police pocket phone.

Two suspects were arrested but no recovery was made. At the Railways yard, a group of unidentified attackers armed with crude weapons raided the China Road and Bridge construction site located within Makadara railways yard and assaulted guards on duty during a robbery mission.

They assaulted the four security guards on duty and tied them up with ropes before stealing various items valued at about Sh550,000.

The injured guards were taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated and discharged in a fair condition, police said adding no recovery or arrest made so far.