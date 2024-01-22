Police Probe Mob Lynching of Man by Church Members for Stealing Food in Homa Bay  

Detectives are investigating an incident in which a 31-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by the pastor and members of a Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church in Homa Bay County over missing food.

Bernard Otieno Anah was killed on December 21, 2023 at Kagan village in Rangwe Constituency on suspicion of stealing eight kilos of maize and beans worth at least Sh2,000 from the Rabondo SDA church during the West Kenya Union Conference Pathfinder Camporee.

His wife said the church pastor flanked by his flock and the local assistant chief, stormed their home and dragged out the deceased then frog marched him to the house of worship.

He was then beaten senseless to death.

Anah was buried at home on January 18, 2024, with family members – led by his cousin, Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah – vowing to pursue the matter till justice is served.

“As we mourn Anah and bury him, we want to notify the authorities and those involved in the killing that we will pursue transformative justice, we will bring the accusers to the law and take the law to the community. Justice to Anah is justice to his wife, children, parents, and neighbours,” he said.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

A church elder said they would not comment as the matter is under probe.

Cases of mob lynching have been on the rise amid calls to stop it.

Police discourage mob lynching and term it criminal.