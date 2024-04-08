Police Probe Murder After Body of Blogger Duke Nyabaro Found in Kisii

Mystery surrounds the death of a teacher cum blogger whose body was found hanging outside a kiosk in Kisii Town.

The teacher cum blogger Duke Nyabaro’s body was found dangling at a kiosk front in Getembe Estate Kisii town by locals.

He was aged 35, his family said.

His relatives said he did not go back home on Saturday night as anticipated after a night out at an entertainment joint in Kisii Town.

The body was found dangling on a belt outside the kiosk on Sunday April 7 morning.

Police and residents have ruled out suicide pointing out that the kiosk’s structure was too weak to hold up his body weight.

The teacher’s feet were seen to be touching the ground, hence the questionable suicide verdict.

There is a possibility Nyabaro was killed elsewhere and the body ferried to the scene to stage a suicide.

His family has also reported that they were not aware of the teacher having any disputes with anyone.

Officials said the deceased was a teacher at Chacha Moronge High School.

Kisii County Commander Charles Kasses said investigations are ongoing to confirm whether it was murder or suicide.

The body was moved to the morgue awaiting an autopsy to be conducted.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known. He hailed from Suneka.

However, this is not the first case of a person found dead and the body found hanging in the recent past.

On March 17, the body of a retired teacher was found hanging on a tree days after he went missing in Kisii Town.

Police are investigating the incident and no arrest has been made so far.

Murder incidents are on the rise in the area amid calls for parties to solve their differences amicably.