Police Probe Murder After Man is Fatally Stabbed in Lamu

A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death in a confrontation with two unknown people in Bosnia area, Lamu County.

Hassan Juma, 27 succumbed to the injuries at the King Fahad Hospital on Tuesday evening, police said.

This was after he was attacked by two unknown persons who had a brief argument with the deceased before stabbing him below the left ribs.

The motive is not yet known but police officers are following up on some leads.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and hunt for the assailants.

Meanwhile, police in Molo are investigating the death of a man whose decomposed body was found floating on Molo River near Itare dam within Kibunja sub-location.

A man who had Tuesday March 26 gone to the river to bathe stumbled on the floating body before calling police.

The man is yet to be identified and police said they are investigating murder or suicide.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.