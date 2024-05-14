Police Probe Poisoning as Woman Dies After Taking Tea at Syokimau Home 

A woman died moments after drinking tea that had been prepared at their home in Syokimau area, Machakos County.

A second victim is admitted in hospital in serious condition after consuming the same tea.

The victim identified as Lubai Chogo aged 50 died at the AAR hospital on arrival, the attendants there said.

The second victim was referred to Mater Hospital Nairobi for further treatment.

The owner of the home was interrogated and told police she woke up Sunday and smelt a strange smell from the kitchen.

She asked the deceased what it was and she responded that she had prepared tea using ginger. The deceased was asked to taste it which she did and after a few minutes, she started sweating, vomiting, and shivering.

The second victim who tasted it also developed the same symptoms and were both escorted to the hospital.

Police visited the home and recovered a 28ml empty bottle of Murphy pesticides in a dustbin.

The bottle was kept as an exhibit pending autopsy on the body and further tests on the one in the hospital to establish what caused the death.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

Elsewhere in Kinna, Isiolo County, Kanchora Okichar Buki, 55 died after a branch of a tree he was cutting fell on him.

Herders at the Dalelgobo area discovered the body dangling between tree branches.

He was still holding an axe on his arm and had already pruned several branches that were to be allegedly used for his farm fencing posts when he was fatally injured. He had neck injuries.

In Lamu, one Mohamed Maulid aged 30 died after he complained of pains in his left thigh.

Police said the deceased had complained of pain in his left thigh before he died.

He had last month had a fight with a local over passengers to be ferried on his boat.

He suffered injuries on the left knee and right point finger, which officials suspect led to his death.

Police are investigating the incident.