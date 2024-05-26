fbpx
    Police Pursue Suspected Violent Robber and Drug Trafficker in Meru

    Authorities are on the hunt for Geoffrey Thiranira, a 29-year-old suspected of violent robbery and drug trafficking.

    During a recent raid at Thiranira’s residence in the Murunya area, police discovered a loaded AK-47 rifle and a bale of bhang hidden in a chimney.

    The suspect remains at large, prompting an intensified manhunt by local law enforcement.

    Community members are urged to report any information that could lead to his capture.

