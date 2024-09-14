Police reassures the public amid terror threat ahead of Westgate attack anniversary

The National Police Service Saturday came out to reassure the public of their safety and security amid fresh terror threats in region.

NPS spokesperson Dr Resla Onyango said police deployed across the country remain alert to protect our country.

“The National Police Service is committed to the multi-agency security strategy and is working closely with other security agencies at national, regional and international levels as well as members of public, through intelligence-led policing,” she said.

She asked the public collaborate with police by reporting any suspicious activity or persons to the nearest police station or our toll-free numbers 112, 991 and 999 or FichuakwaDCI hotline 0800722203.

This came after the United States and the United Kingdom cautioned their citizens in Kenya to remain vigilant amid terror threats.

The American embassy in a security alert issued on Friday September 13 advised their citizens to be on the lookout for potential kidnappings and attacks on areas frequented by tourists.

Citing the past attacks such as the West Gate attack and the Israel attack by Hamas, the US government noted that terrorists may seek to mark the anniversary and thus the need to exercise caution.

“Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning, targeting hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists,” said the US embassy.

“While attacks can occur at any time, concerns are heightened in proximity to anniversaries of prior terrorist attacks, such as September 11th, the September 21st Westgate Mall attack, and the October 7th Hamas attack against Israel.”

The US detailed that acts of terror occur with no warning hence the need to be vigilant at all times.

Places frequented by foreigners were also highlighted to be targets of terrorists. It was also explained that the security alert was informed by the terror attack anniversaries that are being observed across the globe.

Following the advisory, the Embassy listed actions that ought to be taken as a precaution including avoiding crowded areas, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners.

US citizens were also called upon to review their local security plans and always monitor the media for updates and alerts.

“Due to the risk of terrorism from groups based in Somalia, FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) advises against all but essential travel to: within 60km of Kenya’s border with Somalia, Eastern Garissa County, up to 20km north-west of the A3 road, including the Boni National Reserve and Mandera County, excluding Mandera West sub-county,” states the UK on its website.

Also flagged is Lamu County, excluding Lamu Island and Manda Island and Tana River County north of the Tana River.

As part of efforts to address the fears, security agencies have heightened operations in the country.

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli led top police commanders to northern Kenya for a security related visit.

He and his team left the region meetings with security and political leaders.

Masengeli on September 9 flew to Mandera Garissa and Wajir Counties which are some of the most affected places by terrorism.

He was accompanied by Director of Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin, and General Service Unit (GSU) Commandant Ranson Lolmodooni. The purpose of this mission was among others to evaluate the current security situation in these northern regions, which has continually faced security challenges. The officials engaged with local authorities and enhanced security protocols in the wider nothern region amid persistent attacks by terrorists.

Masengeli said the assessment will provide a comprehensive overview of the regional security landscape and implement effective solutions. “The outcome of this assessment will pave way in maintaining peace and order in all corners of the nation,” he said. The region has borne the brunt of many terror attacks because of its proximity to Somalia. Police have been staging operations in the region to downgrade the activities of the terrorists. The border region has borne the brunt of repeated attacks from the militants who are at times aided by locals. Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991. The area is near the Somalia border and the militants usually cross at will and stage attacks before escaping back.

Al-Shabaab terrorists have been attacking places in the region, especially in Mandera and Garissa counties after breaching security zones, which left dozens of civilians and security officials dead and wounded. The terrorists have been planting explosives on the routes used by the security agencies. Kenyan troops are in Somalia to pursue and suppress the activities of the terror group. But the terrorists keep crossing to Kenya for attacks.