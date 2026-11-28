Security officers have recovered 177 goats and sheep following a livestock raid in which armed bandits stole 305 animals from a homestead in Ngiloriti area of Naibor Sub-Location.

The recovery followed a coordinated security operation involving officers from the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), Posta and Naibor Police Stations, as well as rangers from Mugie and Suiyan ranches.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said the multi-agency team pursued and tracked the suspected bandits before recovering the 177 animals.

The recovered livestock were later handed back to the owner after they were positively identified.

However, 128 animals remain missing, with security officers continuing operations to recover them and apprehend those responsible for the raid.

The police said security teams remained focused on preventing further attacks and restoring security in the affected area.

“The National Police Service will sustain coordinated patrols, targeted operations and security interventions to protect lives and property, disrupt banditry and safeguard livelihoods,” the statement read.

The NPS also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities or security incidents to the relevant authorities.