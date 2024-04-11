Police Recover Body from Ruai Sewerage Sieve Area

Police are seeking to establish the identity of a man whose body was found floating near the Ruai Sewerage area, Nairobi.

The body was found at the sewerage sieving area by security officials.

It had been swept to the area overnight before it was found on April 10 in the afternoon, police said.

A team of police visited the scene and retrieved the body from the sewer and realized it had several visible bruises and cuts on the left side of the head above the ear.

Police said they will know more once the man is identified.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and identification.

Many bodies are recovered at the scene by officials manning it.

Heavy objects are sieved in the area before the sewage is allowed into the main sewerage in Ruai after being treated.

This is after they are swept there. Some are as a result of murder and others drown in the sewer lines before they are swept there.

Some of the cases are pending under probe.