Police Recover Explosive at Fence of Camp in Dadaab

Police are investigating the source of an explosive device that was found at the fence of a camp at Hagadera, Dadaab, Garissa County.

A team at the Borehole Five Critical Infrastructure Police Unit Camp was returning there on January 9 when they stumbled on the FRG explosive on the fence.

It was suspected to have been fired by terrorists during the previous probing of their camp.

The unexploded FRG was safely kept and guarded awaiting the Bomb Disposal Unit from Dadaab for detonation.

The area has been suffering from persistent attacks from al-Shabaab militants. The terrorists usually cross from the main Kenya-Somalia border for attacks.

They have rendered most roads in the region impassable as they plant explosives on the routes used by security agencies and other motorists.

The terrorists have also been attacking infrastructure in the area targeting communication masts and police camps.

This has affected development in the area in general. More efforts are being made to address the menace with patrols being enhanced.