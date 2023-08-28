Police Recover Marijuana Consignment From A Hearse

A consignment of 12 sacks of marijuana was intercepted Sunday night by police, as it was being transported to the port city of Kisumu in an hearse.

In the bizarre incident that stunned police officers manning a roadblock at Suo in Busia County, the product had been neatly arranged in the vehicle that is ordinarily used in the conveyance of the dead to the grave.

According to the officers, they had flagged down a white nissan van branded Rafiki Funeral Services-Othaya, for routine check up at around 7pm.

The heavily tinted vehicle whose stereo was playing sombre tunes associated with escorting the departed, pulled over.

As the vehicles’ driver hesitantly lowered his window and muttered some words after responding to the officer’s greetings, the policeman detected some smell from inside the vehicle that was not related to human remains.

His fears were confirmed moments later when after conducting a search inside the vehicle together with his colleagues, they discovered 12 sacks of cannabis sativa arranged on the seats and floor of the van.

The driver of the hearse Hussein Otita, was arrested and the motor vehicle impounded.

In a related incident, officers based at Korondile police station in Wajir, recovered 58 kilograms of marijuana being transported to Wajir town on a motorcycle.

In the incident reported Sunday night, two suspects Osman Boru, 25 and Halkno Guchu, 24 were arrested and detained at Korondile police station pending arraignment.

Detectives from the Anti Narcotics Unit, have since taken over investigations into the two cases.

Police say they are seeing a spike in cases of trafficking and consumption of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

This has prompted a major operation in major places.

Mombasa and major towns have suffered the narcotics surge driven by voracious individuals keen on making money while wrecking havoc to hundreds of families. Most of the heroine in the country originates from Afghanistan through the Indian Ocean while cocaine originates from South America.

Kenyan officials are investigating the source of the narcotics.

Kenyan security agencies seized the second-biggest haul of cocaine weighing 100 kilos and valued at Sh598 million in 2016 in Mombasa which was disguised as sugar.

The case was however later dismissed in court.

