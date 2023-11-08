Drama as Police Recover Stolen Pistol from Wounded Robbery Suspect in Thika

Police Monday recovered a Ceska pistol, which was robbed from a civilian firearm holder in Kahawa Sukari in January 2023, following a search at a wounded man’s house in Makongeni, Thika.

According to police, the search and subsequent recovery of the weapon followed an alarm raised by members of the public that an unknown man had been sprayed with bullets near the Thika Level Five hospital on Monday, by an occupant riding in a Toyota Probox which then sped off.

Police rushed to the scene where they found the badly injured man whom they helped to hospital, just in time to have doctors manage his profuse bleeding.

Efforts by medical officers and the police to identify the patient proved futile when no identifying document was found on him and, though he could speak, expressed unwillingness to give his name.

The developments prompted the officers to initiate a forensic ID process that provided his name, and later traced his place of residence at Gireki Plaza located within Kiganjo area of Makongeni in the town.

A search therein saw the recovery of the Ceska pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, which was hidden under the carpet alongside a roll of bhang, police said.

FIREARM, AMMOS RECOVERED IN THIKA AS POLICE HOLD SUSPECT OF ROBBERY Detectives have recovered a Ceska pistol which was robbed from a civilian firearm holder in Kahawa Sukari on January 2023, following a search at a wounded man's house in Makongeni, Thika. The search and… pic.twitter.com/sXJac39QlP — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 7, 2023

Preliminary investigations have so far identified the firearm as the one robbed from a civilian firearm holder in Kahawa Sukari in January 2023, when two armed men riding on an unmarked motorcycle accosted him at a construction site.

His mobile phone and cash were also stolen.

On the same day (Jan 28), the two suspects who were on a robbery spree also confronted three citizens at Landless Section 2 where the trio was visiting the site of a parcel of land they had purchased.

Their mobile phones and money were also stolen at gunpoint, police revealed.

The ongoing investigations signal that the shot suspect may be familiar with his attackers, as they had allegedly engaged in an altercation over a previous engagement before the shots were fired.

Now being treated as a suspect in violent robberies, the patient remains under police guard pending his recuperation, formal arrest and arraignment.

Police said the pursuit of his shooters is also ongoing.