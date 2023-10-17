Police Release Names, Pictures Of 35 Al-Shabaab Suspects Behind Lamu Attacks

Police released the names and pictures of thirty-five people believed to be part of the terrorist group, al-Shabaab that has been terrorizing Lamu residents.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the 35 are connected with the placement of explosive devices, the murders of civilians, and the attack on the American military base at Manda in 2020.

Members of the public have been asked to volunteer information about their whereabouts for an undisclosed financial reward.

“Ministry of Interior is going to publish those suspects that we consider to be the chief planners, those ones we consider to bear the great responsibility of financing and orchestrating the violence,” Kindiki said.

The list is made up largely of Kenyan residents and some foreigners who have been planning and executing attacks on the Kenyan coast.

The names are Maalim Ayman, Ramadhan Kioko, Abdullahi Banati, Andreas Martin Muller, Abu Amar, Suleiman Maktum, Yusuf Anau a Tanzanian national, Abdiweli Yassin Isse, Idris Dhul Kifir, Silla, Ibrahim Magag, HassaneTijana and Fahad a Bangladeshi national who is also a medic(Bangladesh-Medic). Others on the wanted list are Tanzanian national Jamalo, Sheikh Nganglangalam, a messenger, Ethiopian national Janagale Huteiba, Bashir Mursal Mohamud, Abu Khatal, Maalik Alim Jone from the United Kingdom, Abu Said (a medic), Abu Anan, Mzee Mashella, Warsame Ali, Mohamed Mwanjama Salim and Abdikhadir.

The government also named Maalim Said Guyo, Zakaria Karongo, Ramadhan Kafungwa, Abdukadir Mohamed Abdukadir, Abdifatah Abubakar Abdi, Mohamed Abdi Aiden as part of the Alshabaab terrorists. Others are Arqawi who serves as a driver, Yunus (weapons repairer), Tanzanian national Yakub, Abdulahi Dere (Driver), and Abdinassir.

The attacks by the terrorists in the last few months have left tens of civilians and security personnel dead.

Kindiki wants the suspects to surrender to the nearest police station, the chief’s center. “If they don’t surrender, we will look for them we will find them and we will do what we must,” Kindiki said. Kindiki added the suspected terrorists are responsible for a number of attacks in Lamu and the Boni forest enclave.

They are accused of planting explosives on various earth roads that resulted in the killings of civilians along the Lamu-Witu-Garsen highway, the killing of civilians at Lango la Simba, Witu, Mpeketoni, and the attack on the American Military base back in January 2020 amongst other areas. Kindiki said they will use all means available to it to apprehend and punish the perpetrators, including roping in the members of the public

“We will be calling on the people of Kenya to give us information, we will reward financially, information that can help us apprehend those dangerous criminals,” said Kindiki. The targeted areas are near the Kenya-Somalia border where the terrorists cross at will and strike before escaping back. This has led to many deaths and displacements. Such incidents are common in the area amid calls on the locals to raise alarm on them whenever they witness the same.

Police say they have upped their operations in the area to tame the plans for the attacks.

