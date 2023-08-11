Police Rescue 8 Sick Family Members from Religious Home in Rarieda

Police raided a home and rescued eight sickly family members who had refused to get medical attention citing religious teachings in Rarieda, Siaya County.

This is the latest such incident in a series that is concerning. According to police, the rescued included six children aged between two and four years, police said.

Police said they had been informed two families had refused to take their sick children to the hospital as it was against the teachings of Christo Church doctrines.

Police went to the home of one Owego and found his three children and wife lying sick and praying. The team also raided the home of a neighbor and found three other children and a wife who were sick.

The owner of the house was not present and is said to be working in Nairobi. Police said they arrested a man who was found offering basic education at the home.

The mothers of the children were also detained and would charged with willfully neglecting to take sick children to hospital under the Children Act 2022.

The woman’s three other children aged six, four and two were taken to a children’s home for care.

Another woman had her two year old son taken to hospital as she was detained by police.

Two other children aged six and four were taken to a children’s home in the area.

Police said Friday the rescued victims were responding well in hospital. The police say there has been a rise in cases of occultism, which are leading to deaths.

Most of those in the practice cite religion for the same amid calls for action to tame the trend. The cases are spread all over including Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Kilifi.

This has prompted authorities to launch operations to address the menace and form a taskforce to seek ways of regulating the practices.

Last week, a multi-agency team consisting of officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and Kisumu County Health Department raided the church belonging to Kisumu clergy Father John Pesa.

