Police Rescue Pupil Allegedly Abducted by Teachers in Donholm

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation have safely returned a minor to his parents after he was allegedly abducted by his teachers.

The 9-year-old pupil was reported missing by his father after he went to pick him up from a school in Donholm, Nairobi.

It is then that the father was informed that the grade three pupil had left in the company of his class teacher.

According to the police, the abductors demanded a Sh10 million ransom.

Read: Search On for Migori County Employee Allegedly Abducted by Cops

“Efforts to trace the teacher proved futile only for the father to receive a call from abductors who were demanding Sh10 Million ransom, prompting the father to make a report at Buruburu police station,” DCI said.

Sleuths, however, located the boy who was being held in a room in Kayole.

“A team of detectives drawn from the Nairobi Region Command in collaboration with colleagues from DCI Buruburu launched a thorough operation in Kayole Sabasaba area, leading to the rescue of the minor who had been locked in a room believed to have been rented by another teacher, who works in the same school with the main suspect,” the DCI added.

“The minor was immediately rescued and taken to hospital for medical checks as the operation continued.”

Read Also: New Details Emerge On DP Ruto’s Fan Abducted, Killed After Karen Visit

A suspect believed to have been making the demands is in custody.

Cops also recovered a motorcycle, mobile phone and other items used to commit the crime.

“The items have been kept at exhibits as the operation continues to bring in the other suspects,” the DCI said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...