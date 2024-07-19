Police Respond To Court’s Decision To Lift Protest Ban In Nairobi CBD

fbpx
    Andrew Walyaula
    The police have responded to the High Court’s decision to lift the ban on protests in Nairobi.

    Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja issued a statement on Friday, emphasizing the evolving nature of public demonstrations and the need for ongoing intelligence to inform safety and security measures.

    “It is important to clarify that we have not banned public demonstrations,” Kanja said.

    On Thursday, the High Court suspended the police ban on protests in the capital, upholding citizens’ right to peaceful demonstration.

    Prior to this ruling, police had indefinitely barred protests in Nairobi, citing a lack of leadership to ensure peaceful demonstrations.

    The court’s decision came ahead of a planned protest where demonstrators were expected to march to the president’s office, demanding his resignation over poor governance.

    Kanja highlighted the challenges posed by the lack of leadership in protests, which complicates the enforcement of safety protocols.

    Recent protests have resulted in significant losses for businesses due to looting and arson.

    The country has experienced a month of protests, initially sparked by calls for legislators to reject a controversial finance bill proposing higher taxes amid a cost-of-living crisis and rising public debt.

    According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, at least 50 people have died since the protests began on June 18.

    The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi on Thursday urged police to protect Kenyans’ right to demonstrate and encouraged the government to “continue taking steps forward” towards national unity and reconciliation.

    Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura stated that the economy had suffered losses amounting to 6 billion Kenyan shillings due to the ongoing protests.

    Police have faced accusations of brutality against protesters.

    Japhet Koome, the former inspector general of police, resigned on July 12 following calls for him to take responsibility for the shooting of protesters.

    The Independent Policing Oversight Authority announced on Wednesday that it had forwarded four of 10 cases of police brutality to the director of public prosecutions with recommendations.

     

