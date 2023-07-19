Police Restored at Mama Ngina Homes, Properties

Armed police were redeployed back to the Nairobi homes of former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta hours after they had been withdrawn.

The same happened at her Gatundu home and other private businesses.

The officers from both General Service Unit and Administration Police had been withdrawn from the premises on Tuesday evening with no explanation.

This prompted the Kenyatta family to deploy private guards to guard the residence of Mama Ngina at Nairobi’s Muthaiga estate.

The guards were deployed moments after the GSU and APs left. Similar situation was replicated in her Gatundu home and most of places she owns property.

She was not informed of the move and reasons behind it.

A guard at the Nairobi home said they were increased from two guards to five after the police left.

The withdrawal was anticipated after some government officials accused former president Uhuru Kenyatta who is a son to Mama Ngina of funding the protests. He has denied the claims and accused the Kenya Kwanza government of being vengeful.

President William Ruto is among senior government officials have blamed Uhuru of funding the protests, a claim he has denied.

The deployment of the guards came in anticipation of a planned “peaceful march” by a group dubbed Nairobi traders to the residence.

The guards were told to seek reinforcements in case they are attacked.

Moments after 1 pm, the police drove back to the premises.

A police officer had earlier said the officers were recalled for “debriefing”.

In a letter addressed to Muthaiga police station OCS Tuesday, the group said it intended to plead with her to request retired president Uhuru Kenyatta to stop financing the Azimio protests.

The group’s chairperson Theuri Wanjiru claimed the protests have adversely affected their businesses and disrupted the livelihoods of the local community.

“While the nature of our gathering is firm and resolute , we emphasize that it is intended to be peaceful and respectful,” reads the letter.

Kenya Kwanza leaders have maintained they have evidence to believe Uhuru is financing the protests aimed at destabilizing the government.

Anti government protesters continued to engage police in running battles on Wednesday leaving at least five with gunshot wounds.

