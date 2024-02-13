Police Say Slain Athlete Kiptum’s Car did not Employ Airbags

Police say preliminary findings show marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum died as a result of a traffic accident.

This comes amid questions over what really transpired on Sunday night prior to the accident in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet.

Police said a review of the accident scene and the Toyota Premio vehicle involved in the accident that was towed to Kaptagat Police Station, showed that the front part was intact and the airbags did not deploy.

Keiyo South OCPD Abdullahi Dahir said a review had shown the sensor of the airbag normally is at the front, and if there was no impact on the front part of the vehicle, the airbags will not move.

“The impact (on Kiptum’s car) was on the roof…on the top of the car…so that’s why we could not see the airbags out,” he said.

Dahir said that they had widened their probe into claims that four unknown men followed Kiptum four days before his untimely death.

Sharon Kosgey, who survived the fatal accident unscathed, is also expected to aid police recreate events leading up to the death of the athlete and his coach.

Kiptum’s father has implored police on to launch investigations into details of individuals whose pictures he took and a car he claimed to have ferried the persons he said were following his late son.

Police are investigating the claims even as they insist the death was out of an accident.

A section of members of the National Assembly demanded that further investigations to ascertain who the individuals alleged to have visited Kiptum’s home in unclear circumstances were.

At the National Assembly, Members of Parliament observed a minute of silence in remembrance of the world marathon record holder who passed away alongside his coach in a tragic traffic accident Sunday.