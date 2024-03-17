Police Tell Driver of Lorry Behind Killing of TikToker Brian Chira to Surrender 

Police want the driver behind the killing of popular Kenyan Tiktoker Brian Chira Wambui to surrender.

Chira died following a hit-and-run car accident in Karuri, Kiambu County on Saturday March 16.

Police said the accident happened on the Ndenderu-Ruaka Road in Kiambu County at about 3 am.

The speeding white canter that hit the controversial influencer did not stop. The driver is yet to surrender or report the matter at any police station.

Police plan to conduct an autopsy on the body as part of the probe into the accident before they make further steps in the case.

They will also visit places Chira had been before the accident happened.

Police are also investigating claims Chira may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident in Gacharage area.

Kiambaa sub-county police commander Pius Mwanthi said they are yet to find the lorry that is said to have hit Chira.

“No arrest has been made so far and we ask the driver to surrender to help in the probe,” he said.

He added a team will review surveillance cameras near the scene and along the road as part of efforts to identify the canter.

Chira was being taken home by his friend on a motorbike when the tragedy happened, witnesses said.

The friend bumped onto Chira outside Ciera Resort club in the area after he had been thrown out by security guards for allegedly causing chaos at the entertainment joint.

Witnesses claimed he was drunk and unruly. By then the management was planning to close the club and Chira was alone.

The friend who knew Chira offered to carry him to his house in the area.

On reaching the Gacharage roundabout, Chira is said to have alighted the motorbike and then ran to the main road where he was knocked down by the speeding lorry and died on the spot.

According to the rider, he and the deceased passed the service lane towards Ruaka but headed towards Ndenderu on the wrong side and on reaching the location of the accident, Chira alighted and ran to the main road.

The rider followed him for he was drunk and before he could reach him, he was hit by a white canter, which did not stop.

His body was taken to the City Mortuary pending an autopsy.

Some of his family members visited the mortuary and identified the body whose head was badly injured.

They appealed to well-wishers to help raise funds to enable his burial.