Police Tell Businessman Wanjigi to Surrender After Recovering Teargas Canisters from His Car

Police want businessman Jimi Wanjigi to surrender for questioning.

This is after they allegedly recovered teargas canisters from his car that was found at his entrance in Muthaiga

Acting Inspector General of police Gilbert Masengeli said they are looking for Wanjigi.

“Today we intercepted a personal motor vehicle in Muthaiga at the residence of Jimi Wanjigi. In the vehicle we have recovered four teargas canisters, two Motorola gadgets, seven assorted chargers for the pocket phones and one mobile phone,” he said.

He said they are holding one suspect but they are yet to get Wanjigi.

“There is an arrest of one person but we appeal for him (Wanjigi) to surrender to the police.

Armed police Thursday raided and surrounded Wanjigi’s house in Muthaiga, Nairobi after a brief chase on his car.

Witnesses said a suspicious vehicle came speeding and parked outside the gate to Wanjigi’s home, after which the occupants disembarked and went inside the compound.

Police later said Wanjigi was seen dishing money to some people ostensibly to sponsor ongoing protests.

They claim that the businessman allegedly facilitated several protesters to be dropped off at the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

The vehicle that was being inspected outside Wanjigi’s gate is said to be one of many that made the alleged drops and Wanjigi was on board.

A search on the vehicle led to the discovery of the gadgets, Masengeli said.

The vehicle has since been towed to the Nairobi Central Police Station.

Police claimed he had been seen along Limuru Road with a group and dishing out money.

They said he was chased and drove off before he vanished into Karura Forest.

The officers said they wanted to arrest him for questioning.

Wanjigi denied the claims. He has been vocal against the government and demanded explanations on many issues including debt.

Wanjigi asked since when it became illegal for him to drive around.

“Is it wrong to drive anywhere in this city? Are we under curfew? And even if it is true I was dishing out money as they claim, for what?” He asked.

He termed the move as harassment even as more police were being sent to his house.

Wanjigi said the protests are organic and the demands of the protesters are genuine.

He said he will not be intimidated.

Wanjigi’s son Maina said the family has become used to being raided by police due to the business magnate’s political stands.

He termed the incident as an act of political witch-hint, intimating that Wanjigi’s recent criticisms of the government may have trigged the operation.

“It’s not the first time we’ve been raided. It seems that whenever we are a threat to them, they decide to raid us. This is all in the spirit of political freedom. Why when you show opinion against the government you have to be victimized like this?” Posed Maina.

Wanjigi’s lawyer, Odero Osiemo termed the actions politically motivated.

He declined to disclose the whereabouts and safety of the Safina Party leader.

“Obviously you know the political history, it is just political harassment that every Kenyan and now he is facing. He has faced this before. We are prepared for any eventuality. I believe these are all politics,” said Osiemo.

This is the second such incident to happen at his house.

In 2017, police staged a similar attack on his house in a siege that lasted hours.

On Thursday, protesters staged a march before police dispersed them.