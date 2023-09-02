Police Tracking Motorcycle After Rider is Robbed, Killed in Loresho

Detectives are tracking a motorcycle that was robbed from a bodaboda rider in an attack in Loresho area, Nairobi.

Police say they are pursuing good leads into the killers of Peter Newton, 36, whose motorcycle was stolen in an attack on Wednesday night.

No arrest has been made so far, Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said.

He added they have seen a slight increase of robberies targeting motorcycles and urged riders to always comply for their safety depending on the situation on the ground.

“Nothing is worth your life. It is better to cooperate depending on how the attack is,” he said.

The attackers are usually armed and ready for action

The body of Newton was found in a coffee plantation near Lion’s Eye Hospital with deep cuts in the head.

Police said the body was discovered on Thursday night long after he had been murdered by unknown people.

He was also a cleaner with a private cleaning agency that works at a I&M Building.

His wife told the police that the deceased worked as a part-time bodaboda rider.

He had apparently failed to return home on Wednesday night and did not respond to his calls.

It was established that he had Wednesday night ferried a customer from Kusba stage Kangemi towards Loresho area.

It was the last time he was seen, other riders said.

The body was picked up from the scene to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe, police said.

Police said they are looking for the motorcycle registration number KMCG 776K make Boxer 150 black in colour.

The police boss said they suspect the rider was killed and his body dumped in the coffee plantation after he resisted the gang’s attempts to rob him.

His mobile phone was found in his pocket and this gives an indication the killers were interested in the motorcycle, police said.

Cases of stolen motorcycles have been on the rise. In some instances, they are violent and lead to deaths or injuries.

