Police Warn of Traffic Snarl Up at Likoni Ferry

The National Police Service has warned of heavy traffic at the Likoni Ferry channel.

“The National Police Service wishes to inform the public that there is a heavy traffic jam at the Likoni Ferry as of today July 16, 2023, 1400hrs,” police said.

Police directed motorists travelling from Nairobi to Mombasa to use Samburu-Kinangop road in order to access the South Coast.

“Entering Mombasa through the South Coast will be a way of decongesting the Likoni Ferry,” police added.

The police did not, however, reveal the cause of the traffic jam.

The 50 km stretch which cost the taxpayer Sh2 billion connects Kwale County with the Mombasa-Nairobi highway at Samburu and the Likoni-Lunga Lunga road at Kombani.

