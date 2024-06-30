Police: Why Former MP Alfred Keter has been Arrested

Police Sunday explained they arrested Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter over investigations into claims of arms trafficking.

The former MP was arrested from his car in a dramatic incident captured on the road in Kileleshwa, Nairobi. He was taken and booked at Kamukunji police cells.

It is not clear if he will be produced in court.

The team involved in the drama said they staged the dramatic arrest after he allegedly resisted arrest.

“There was no abduction. He is with us. He is under arrest for arms trafficking and fraud,” said an officer aware of the incident.

The drama was caught on camera. We could not get a comment from Keter.

Keter was arrested as he left a church event In the Kileleshwa area, Nairobi on Sunday June 30. His family was with him at the time of the incident and could be heard screaming for help.

A pedestrian detected the commotion and recorded it. In a video, armed men in plain clothes were seen pulling the former lawmaker from his Toyota V8 Land Cruiser before driving off in a Ford Ranger Double-cabin.

The former MP and those around the area were heard screaming for help. The car was later driven away by the same people who abducted him. All were captured on camera.

Keter is among those critical against president William Ruto. The incident elicited outrage online with many condemning it.

Foreign affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei condemned the incident.

“There is a procedure for effecting an arrest. This is not one of them. We must resist the temptation to adopt extra legal means even in the pursuit of legitimate objectives.”

Lawyer Ahmedinasir Abdullahi said the street was unacceptable.

“This isn’t one of the lawful processes/procedures that allows law enforcement agencies to arrest a suspect,” he said.

Narc-K leader Martha Karua too condemned the incident.

“It’s getting worse by the day. If indeed this is Keter getting arrested why and where are they taking him. What dialogue is zakayo promising Gen-Z while still carrying out abductions and without releasing all those arrested for exercising their right to peacefully protest #ReleaseAlfredKeter.”

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi too joined condemning the drama.

“Today, the nation has witnessed the abduction of former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter in Nairobi, another incident in a series of proliferating gangland-type kidnappings. This alarming trend, including the abduction of numerous young people that we have consistently and unequivocally condemned, heralds a grim future for the rule of law that Kenya prides itself on.”

“Since the onset of the vehement opposition to oppressive economic policies mounted by young people, some of them remain missing, held incommunicado while their families are distressed about the whereabouts of their loved ones,” he said in a statement.

He said the desperate attempt to instill fear in the public and silence dissent is unwarranted, uncalled for, and has no place in our nation.

“The constitution and the laws of our land are very clear regarding the arrests of any individual suspected of committing a crime.”

“Such individuals must be informed of the reasons for their arrest, accorded access to legal representation, and produced before a court of competent jurisdictions within twenty-four hours to stand trial,” he said.

“Therefore, we urge the authorities to uphold the rule of law, ensure the safety of all its citizens and release anyone being held unlawfully in any part of the country.”

Many other Kenyans joined to condemn the police conduct.