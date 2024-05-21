Politicians Condemn DP Gachagua Over Revenue Sharing Remarks

A section of political leaders from Arid and Semi Arid regions have termed as retrogressive a push by a section of Mt Kenya region to have the national cake shared based on population.

The leaders also lashed out at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for pushing for the one-man-one-shilling mantra arguing that would further marginalise the northern Kenya and pastoralist areas.

“We totally reject the mantra of one man one vote one shilling, we are not promoters of the same and if that has to exist then this team believes in one man one kilometer one shilling,” said former Tiaty MP Asman Kamama.

The ex-MP said that land as a factor of production must be taken into account when sharing national resources saying they will reject any attempts to ‘steal resources meant for some regions by policy”.

“We are in Kenya by right and not by the invitation of anybody,” Kamama said.

Led by former Sanate Speaker Ekwe Ethuro and ex-Garissa governor Ali Korane, the leaders said the leadership pushing for the one man one vote one shilling are allegedly driven by selfish interests.

“Incrementally the rest of the country is being marginalized because the formula is skewed to befit populous regions,” former MP Isiolo South Abdul Bahari.

The issue seemed to bring together leaders from the northern Kenya, Coast and parts of Rift Valley.

They addressed a press conference at a Nairobi hotel.

Former Mandela senator Mahalim Mohamud said there is an effort to undermine the constitution and claw back the gains made.

“We urge the president to reject such an attempt to claw back the gains of the constitution by someone who want to behave like a village elder in Mt Kenya,” he said.

The leaders faulted Gachagua for allegedly supporting the push for one man one vote one shilling.

“We represent 70 per cent of Kenya and what to tell the DP that we as north Kenya leaders are not guests in Kenya.”

“His remarks remind me about about Charles Eliot saying he will not implore the queen to invest in the north because that would not benefit Kenya,” said Mahamud.

He claimed that Gachagua doesn’t appreciate equity in he distribution of resources yet there are regions that are marginalized for decades.

“Hasn’t Gachagua seen the constitution and when he took oath of office didn’t he say he will defend the constitution? Why has he become a regional leader?” he posed.

Korane said it is a shame such remarks came from the Deputy President.

The leaders asked the DP to resign and seek an elective seat in his mount Kenya region if he wants to defend the interests of his people and and not that of Kenyans.

“We have kept quite for long until the DP made remarks that fly in the face of the constitution that he swore to defend,” he said.

Gachagua had said he is in support of one man one shilling one vote in what was seen as backing the clamour by Mt Kenya leaders for more resources.

This has prompted uproar even among some Central Kenya leaders.