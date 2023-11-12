Pope Francis Dismisses Bishop Amidst Doctrinal Dispute

Pope Francis has dismissed Bishop Joseph Strickland from his role in the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, citing the outcome of investigations at the diocese as the reason for his removal.

The Vatican’s decision highlights the ongoing tension within the Catholic Church, particularly in the United States, where Strickland has emerged as a prominent critic of Pope Francis’ progressive reforms.

Bishop Joseph Strickland, known for his opposition to the Pope’s initiatives on social issues, including abortion, transgender rights, and same-sex marriage, has been a vocal figure in the conservative wing of US Catholicism.

The Texan bishop’s dismissal follows the Pope’s recent remarks on the “backwardness” of certain US Catholic leaders.

Also Read: Pope Francis Stuck In Elevator For 25 Minutes, Rescued By Holy See Firefighters

In July, Strickland voiced concerns about challenges to “basic truths” in Catholic teaching, specifically addressing attempts to redefine marriage and reject traditional gender identities.

He cautioned against efforts to change immutable aspects, warning of a potential irreparable schism in the Church.

The bishop, appointed in 2012 during Pope Benedict XVI’s tenure, had been under Vatican investigation, which also examined financial affairs within the diocese.

Bishop Strickland, 65, who previously declined an offer to resign, openly challenged the Pope to dismiss him in a September letter.

The Vatican’s decision to relieve him of his duties came after an apostolic visitation initiated by Pope Francis in June.

The dismissal of Strickland is a part of the wider efforts by Pope Francis to bring progressive reforms to the Catholic Church.

Recent developments include the Vatican’s announcement permitting the baptism of transgender individuals, provided it does not cause scandal. In October, the Pope indicated openness to blessing same-sex couples, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity in the Church.

As the Vatican seeks to navigate doctrinal disputes, the Diocese of Tyler will be temporarily administered by Bishop Joe Vasquez of Austin, according to the Vatican’s statement. The move underscores the ongoing struggle within the Catholic Church to reconcile traditional doctrines with the evolving societal landscape.