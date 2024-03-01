Popular Lang’ata Road Nightclub 1824 Demolished

Popular Lang’ata Road nightclub 1824 was Friday demolished two months after it was shut down and later reopened.

Bulldozers ravaged through the iconic entertainment joint as debris scattered across the place where it previously stood.

Members of the public ventured to the area to grab valuables as the bulldozers flattened the structure.

Crates filled with alcohol were seen arranged outside as onlookers stood at a distance watching.

The demolition comes the High Court last month declined to lift orders freezing assets worth Sh643.2 million belonging to 1824 owner Wilson Nahashon Kanani.

This came after Justice Esther Maina on September 13, 2023 barred Kanani from dealing with his property including high-end vehicles, houses, and pieces of land and Sh48 million held in several bank accounts.

The order was issued after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) filed a case seeking to seize the Nairobi County government employee’s assets whose source he could not explain.

EACC, in its case, claimed that Kanani was a Development Control Officer II at the Urban Planning Department of the Nairobi County government earning a monthly gross salary of Sh88, 530, or a net of Sh55,866.

The entertainment joint was initially closed on December 20, 2023 in the presence of uniformed police officers.