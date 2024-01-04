National Nurses Association Calls For Action Following Attack On Healthcare Workers At Port Victoria Hospital

National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNA-Kenya) is urging authorities to take action against individuals involved in the recent attack on healthcare workers at Port Victoria Hospital in Busia.

NNA –Kenya President Collins Ajwang in a statement Thurdsady strongly condemned the incident, describing it as provocative, savage, extreme, and unwarranted.

While clarifying that the assailant is not a member of the association, NNA-Kenya is demanding accountability for those responsible for the attack.

The association is actively collaborating with legal institutions to ensure a thorough investigation and resolution of the regrettable incident.

The statement also calls for remedial measures to address the harm caused to its members.

“We are liaising with relevant legal institutions to ensure that the unfortunate debacle is exhaustively addressed,” the statement reads.

The viral video capturing the attack depicts an enraged woman accompanied by an armed man harassing hospital staff, alleging negligence in attending to a patient.

The woman’s disruptive actions, including throwing files on the floor and hitting a table, were accompanied by verbal accusations and threats.

After the video gained widespread attention, the individuals involved were linked to Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, a native of Busia County.

In response to the public discussions, CS Ababu Namwamba posted on social media, distancing himself from the actions and expressing his commitment to investigating the allegations.

“The actions associated with me do not align with my values or commitment to public service. I unequivocally condemn any behavior against principles of integrity. I am thoroughly investigating these allegations and will take decisive actions to rectify any wrongdoing,” Namwamba stated.

He further emphasized his dedication to transparency and corrective measures, aiming to rebuild trust in public service. The incident has sparked discussions on social media.