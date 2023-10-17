Portland Cement To Sell Mavoko Land to “Squatters”

Portland Cement has issued a notice informing public that it will regularise and sell some of its land.

In a notice in the Daily Nation, the cement maker said it will give priority to those already occupying LR NO. 8784/144, 145 and 653 Mavoko.

Portland asked the occupants to state their claim within 14 days of the notice.

It further noted that it will sell the unclaimed pieces of land at the lapse of the notice.

“At the expiry of this notice, all unclaimed portions shall be competitively offered to the general public on a willing buyer willing seller basis,” the notice reads in part.

“A site office has been set up and an office for this purpose is also available within EAPC Plc premises along Namanga Road.”

Last week, a Machakos High Court declared the cement company the rightful owner of LR NO. 10424 located within Athi River in Mavoko.

This was following a suit filed by Aimi Ma Lukenya Society and a few individuals back in 2014.

The suit had been consolidated with Petition No. 10 of 2018 with Julius Mutie Mutua, Alex Kyalo Mutemi, Pascal Kiseli Basilo Mungui listed as plaintiffs suing as officials of Aimi Ma Lukenya Society.

Portland Cement, chief Lands registrar and Attorney General were listed as first, second and third defendants respectively.

Judge Lady Justice A. Nyukuri dismissed the suit with costs to the defendant.

“This matter coming up for mention, in the presence of Nekoye holding brief for Simiyu for Plaintiff, Tuusime holding brief for Mr. Sigei for 1st Defendant, Busuka 5th Defendant, Mwalozi for 2nd and 3rd defendant for Attorney General and in the absence of the Counsel for National Land Commission and upon hearing them,” Nyukuri ruled on October 9, 2023.

“It is hereby ordered that the Plaintiff’s suit be and is hereby struck out with costs to the Defendant, a copy of the proceeding and today’s ruling be supplied to the parties on payment of court fees.”

