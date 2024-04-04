Post Malone Siblings: Meet Mitchell and Jordan

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and actor.

He is known for blending various genres like hip hop, pop, R&B, and trap in his music.

Post Malone gained recognition with his debut single, White Iverson, in 2015 and has achieved multiple number-one hits and albums, collaborating with artists like 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign and Swae Lee.

He was born on July 4, 1995, in Syracuse, New York, and later moved to Grapevine, Texas.

Post Malone has a diverse background, with Polish, English and Scottish descent.

He has a successful music career, owning platinum albums and singles, and has ventured into investments, gaming collaborations and even designing a restaurant exterior.

Siblings

Post Malone has one younger stepbrother named Mitchell Post and one younger maternal half-brother named Jordan Lake.

Mitchell became part of the family before Post Malone’s father, Rich, married Jodie.

Parents

Post Malone’s parents are Rich Post and Jodie Post.

Rich Post, who is a music producer and manager, played a significant role in shaping Post Malone’s eclectic taste in music.

Jodie Post, on the other hand, is a talent manager.

Both parents have been influential in Post Malone’s life and career, with Rich Post’s musical background contributing to his son’s passion for music.

Career

Post Malone rose to fame in 2015 and has since become a diamond-certified hitmaker, blending genres like hip hop, pop, R&B and trap.

He has released multiple albums and singles, collaborating with various artists and achieving numerous number-one hits.

Apart from his music career, he has ventured into investments, gaming collaborations, and even designed the exterior of a Raising Cane’s restaurant location.

Post Malone’s career showcases his ability to bridge the gap between rap and the pop mainstream, earning him accolades like ten Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, one MTV Video Music Award and nine Grammy Award nominations.

With over 80 million records sold, Post Malone stands as one of the best-selling music artists, demonstrating his enduring impact on the music industry.

Also Read: Reese Witherspoon Siblings: The Supportive Brother Out of the Spotlight

Awards and nominations

Post Malone has garnered an impressive array of awards and nominations throughout his career, solidifying his position as a prominent figure in the music industry.

His accolades include ten Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, one MTV Video Music Award and a remarkable nine Grammy Award nominations.

Post Malone’s achievements extend to breaking records and receiving critical acclaim for his musical contributions.

At the Grammy Awards, his has received multiple nominations, with his songs like Rockstar and Better Now being recognized for Record of the Year and Best Rap/Sung Performance.

His studio album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, also earned a nomination for Album of the Year.

Notably, Post Malone holds the record for the most diamond-certified songs, with eight to his name, showcasing his widespread appeal and commercial success.

Furthermore, his influence is evident in his numerous wins across various award ceremonies, including the American Music Awards, Billboard Live Music Awards and more.

His ability to captivate audiences and push the boundaries of music has earned him accolades that reflect his impact on the industry and his dedicated fan base.