Posta Increases MPost Address Price From Sh400 To Sh9,450

The Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK), commonly known as Posta Kenya increased the annual subscription rates of its MPost virtual addresses from July 5.

The new changes will see prices increase by 2,200 per cent for corporates and 400 per cent for individual box holders.

Posta’s digital address system, the product of the Kenyan tech start-up MPost, converts mobile numbers into virtual addresses to promote postal and e-commerce logistics.

A notice shared Thursday by Posta Kenya CEO John Tonui indicated virtual boxes for corporate entities, which formerly cost Sh400, will now set companies back Sh9,450 a year.

The individual virtual addresses will now go for Sh2,000 up from Sh400.

“PCK wishes to inform our esteemed customers and the general public that the rates for MPost Virtual Boxes/Addresses for both Corporate and Individual, have been adjusted with effect from July 5, 2024,” Tunoi said.

The latest subscription price revision follows the March 2023 price hike from Sh300 to Sh400.

By transforming mobile numbers into official virtual addresses, MPost enables clients to receive notifications whenever they get mail through their digitised postal office boxes.

Late last year, MPost announced it was relocating its headquarters from Nairobi to Kigali, citing a more favourable business environment for tech start-ups in Rwanda

This comes amid hard economic times in the country which have prompted protests.