President Ruto Addresses Concerns Over Cost of US Travel

President William Ruto has clarified that his travel expenses to the US were significantly lower than if he had flown with Kenya Airways (KQ).

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, the President addressed concerns from Kenyans who questioned why he didn’t use the presidential jet or a Kenya Airways plane for his State Visit to the US.

Ruto responded by explaining that his choice of plane was driven by his commitment to using State resources prudently.

“Fellow Kenyans, I have noted concerns about my mode of transport to the USA. As a responsible steward of public resources and in keeping with my determination for us to live within our means and that I should lead from the front in so doing, the cost was less than travelling on KQ,” Ruto said.

Ruto, however, did not disclose the cost of the hired jet or the amount that would have been spent if he had used a Kenya Airways plane.

The President left on a leased aircraft provided by RoyalJet, a company based in the United Arab Emirates.

RoyalJet is a partnership between Abu Dhabi Aviation and the Presidential Flight (Abu Dhabi Amiri Flight).

Dr Ruto traveled aboard a Boeing Business Jet B737-77W which is said to have cost taxpayers a whopping Sh200 million.

Reports indicate that a one-way flight from Nairobi to Atlanta costs USD 748,600 (Sh98 million).

The aircraft has spacious bedroom and dining area, space for meeting and conference, VIP seats and ample luggage capacity among others.