    President Ruto Announces Key Appointments Across Various State Corporations

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    President William Ruto. [PCS]

    President William Ruto announced several key appointments to various government positions, reshuffling leadership roles within different organizations.

    In a gazzete notice Friday, Joseph Lagat has been appointed as the Chairperson of the National Mining Corporation, with his appointment effective immediately. Lagat will serve in this capacity until October 5, 2024.

    Ruto revoked the appointment of Joe Owaka Ager, who previously held the position.

    Additionally, the President appointed members to the Board of Directors of Consolidated Bank Limited. The new appointees include Jedidah Mwiti, Tom Kahigu, Amos Chetalam Kale, Timothy Tiampati, and Kenneth Gatheru Gatithi. Mwiti will serve from December 8, 2023, until October 5, 2024; Kahigu from December 8, 2023, until October 27, 2024; Kale from December 8, 2023, until December 21, 2024; and Tiampati and Gatithi from December 8, 2023, until June 2, 2025.

    Concurrently, President Ruto revoked the appointments of Isaac Mulatya Muoki, David Ogega Obure, Nabila K. Mazrui, Kenneth Otiso, George Mokua, and MaryKaren Chesang Kigen-Sorobit.

    Chief Justice Martha Koome appointed Benard Ochoi as the acting Chairperson of the Water Tribunal for a one-year term, effective from December 11, 2023.

    Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu appointed Susan Amlangop Aletia as a member of the Council of Moi University for a three-year term, starting from December 8, 2023. Additionally, Japhet Mvoyi Ria was appointed as a member of the Council of Pwani University for three years, effective from December 8, 2023.

    Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, the Arts, and Heritage Aisha Jumwa appointed Stephen Gambare to be a member of the Board of Directors of the National Museums of Kenya, for three years, starting from December 8, 2023.

    ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo named Jacqueline Njeri Njuguna as a member of the Board of Directors of the Konza Technopolis Development Authority. She will serve for three years, effective from December 8, 2023.

    Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u appointed Abubakar Ketemon Lewano as a member of the Kenya Trade Network Agency Board, serving for three years, starting from December 8.

     

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

