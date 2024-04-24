President Ruto-Appointed CASs to Receive Ksh.780,000 Monthly Salary, SRC Advices

Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) who may be appointed by President William Ruto are slated to receive a total monthly salary of Ksh.780,000, as advised by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

As per the SRC’s assessment, the salary for a CAS will be limited to Ksh.780,000, a bit higher than the Ksh.710,000 received by Members of Parliament each month. This salary comprises Ksh.459,113 in basic pay, Ksh.165,000 as house allowance, and Ksh.155,887 as salary market adjustment.

In a letter from SRC Chair Lyn Mengich addressed to Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, Public Service PS Amos Gathecha, and Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, it was stated that a CAS will also have access to official transportation, including an official GK car with an engine capacity not exceeding 3000cc.

“SRC has determined the monetary worth of the job of a CAS at Grade F1 and would like to advice on the attendant remuneration and benefits structure,” Ms. Mengich said in the letter dated March 14.

“The monthly remuneration advised herein is fixed for the term of office of the CAS unless reviewed and advised by SRC. For the purposes of gratuity and pension, the pensionable emolument shall be based on the monthly basic salary.”

Additionally, the package includes comprehensive medical coverage, providing up to Ksh.10 million for inpatient care, Ksh.300,000 for outpatient services, and specific allowances for maternity, dental, and optical care.

The medical benefits will extend to one spouse and up to four children under the age of 25 who are fully dependent on the CAS.

This development follows the recent passage of a bill by the National Assembly, which legalized the appointment of CASs amidst ongoing discussions concerning substantial government liabilities. Initially, the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee had limited the number of CASs to 22, but this was amended to grant the president the flexibility to appoint as many CASs as deemed necessary.