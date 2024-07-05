President Ruto Appoints Task Force For Comprehensive Public Debt Audit

President William Ruto has announced the formation of an independent task force to conduct a comprehensive forensic audit of Kenya’s public debt.

The President made this announcement on Friday during a press briefing at State House.

This decision comes in response to recent protests that included demands for greater transparency and accountability regarding the nation’s public debt.

“Public debt is and continues to be a major point of engagement and conversation in Kenya. I have today appointed an independent task force to carry out a comprehensive forensic audit of our public debt and report to us in the next three months,” President Ruto stated.

The task force is mandated to provide the Kenyan public with clarity on the extent and nature of the debt and detail how public resources have been utilized.

Additionally, the task force will offer proposals on how to manage public debt in a sustainable manner that does not burden future generations.

The head of state also cut the budget by Sh170 billion following the withdrawal of finance bill 2024.