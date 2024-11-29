President Ruto Attends EAC Summit In Arusha To Push For Regional Trade, Security, And Innovation

President William Ruto traveled to Arusha, Tanzania, on Friday, November 29, to participate in the 24th Ordinary Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State.

The summit brings together regional leaders to address pressing challenges within the bloc, focusing on economic integration, climate resilience, and security.

According to a statement from the State House, President Ruto plans to advocate for measures aimed at eliminating trade barriers, boosting cross-border commerce, and strengthening partnerships in key sectors such as energy, agriculture, and digital innovation. These initiatives aim to create jobs and improve livelihoods across the region.

“The president will push for enhanced regional cooperation to drive economic growth and promote sustainable development within the EAC,” the statement read.

An EAC report highlights a 5.1% growth in regional trade in 2023, driven by sustainable practices in agriculture and services. Intra-EAC trade also recorded a 13.1% increase, reaching USD 12.1 billion (Ksh1.569 billion) and accounting for 15% of the bloc’s total trade. However, the region continues to face challenges in achieving structural adjustments critical for resilient growth.

Security discussions will feature prominently at the summit, with leaders expected to deliberate on initiatives such as the Tumaini Initiative in South Sudan and the EAC-led Nairobi Process for peace in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Tumaini Initiative, launched in May 2024, focuses on fostering dialogue between South Sudanese President Salva Kiir’s coalition government and opposition groups. President Ruto has been actively involved in these peace efforts, recently meeting with the High-Level Standing Committee for South Sudan to reaffirm Kenya’s commitment to regional stability.

“Resolving conflicts and combating transnational crime are vital to ensuring peace within the region,” the State House statement emphasized.

The summit also coincides with the EAC’s 25th anniversary since its revival, offering a platform to reflect on milestones achieved in the journey toward deeper political and economic integration. President Ruto will participate in an interactive session highlighting the community’s achievements and challenges over the years.

On the sidelines of the summit, Ruto is expected to engage in bilateral talks with other regional leaders to strengthen ties and explore areas of mutual interest.