President Ruto Corrects Recent Cabinet And Diplomatic Appointments

President William Ruto has issued a clarification on recent changes in the nation’s Cabinet, foreign service, and State corporations.

According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, the Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Zimbabwe is Amb. Gertrude Angote, not Dorothy Angote as previously announced in an official dispatch.

“Amb. Gertrude N. Angote is currently serving as the Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and has now been reassigned to the Republic of Zimbabwe,” Mohammed said.

Amb. Angote has been serving at UNEP since May 2024. Her reassignment means that former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba will take over her role as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to UNEP.

Beyond her diplomatic roles, Angote also serves as the Project Coordinator for the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) All Hands in Kenya Project.

This initiative focuses on improving compliance with International Labour Standards and enhancing workplace conditions. The project, funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, has been running since December 2020 and is set to conclude in December 2024.

Angote brings over 13 years of national and international experience in capacity development, legal advisory, legislative drafting, and program management. She has worked with the ILO, UNDP, civil society organizations, and government agencies, contributing to human development through law and policy initiatives.