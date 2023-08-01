President Ruto Demands Explanation from Kuria, Kindiki Over Lateness

President William Ruto has asked two cabinet secretaries to explain in writing reason for missing a State House event.

Cabinet Secretaries Moses Kuria and Kithure Kindiki were locked out of the event for showing up late.

“I don’t understand why one can miss such an important event which is surrounding their work. For you to miss such an event, you have dismissed yourself,” Dr Ruto said.

The president instructed the ministers to personally write to him explaining why they were late.

“I will be looking forward to a personally written explanation on why you were late and don’t use traffic as an excuse,” he said.

Speaking during the event, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua warned government officers specially CSs and PSs against lateness.

The DP said there was no justification for showing up to an event presided over by the head of state.

“I saw some were late, and I looked at the President in the eye and realised that there would be trouble for them,” Gachagua said.

“You can’t arrive at an event when the President is already seated. Why would you come late? How do you explain that? Who did you go to see and yet today was the most important day for you to sign contracts?”

