President Ruto Honors Minority And Majority Leaders with E.G.H. Awards on Jamuhuri Day

President William Ruto awarded the Second Class: Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (E.G.H.) to 27 individuals in recognition of their exceptional contributions to the nation.
The recipients, including Minority Leader Opiyo Wandai, Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa, and various Cabinet Secretaries, were acknowledged for their services in various capacities.
“In recognition of distinguished and outstanding services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, confer Awards and Honours to the following persons…” President Ruto said.
Individuals awarded the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (E.G.H.)
Gen. Ogolla Francis Omondi
Mr. Koskei Felix Kiptarus
Hon. Ndeti Wavinya
Hon. Chelilim Jonathan Bii
Hon. Hassan Abdi Ibrahim
Hon. Kihika Susan Wakarura
Hon. Khalif Mohamed Adan
Hon. Sakaja Arthur Johnson
Hon. Wanga Gladys Nyasuna
Hon. Wamatangi Kimani Paul
Hon. Mbarire Cecily Mutitu
Hon. Linturi Franklin Mithika
Hon. Ali Mohamud Mohamed
Hon. Ichungwa Antony Kimani
Hon. Cheruiyot Aaron Kipkurui
Hon. Wandayi James Opiyo
Hon. Madzayo Stewart Mwachiro
Hon. Tuya Roselinda Soipan
Hon. Malonza Peninah
Hon. Ombaki Ezekiel Machogu
Hon. Ahmed Abdullahi
Mr. Owalo Eliud Okech
Mr. Njeru Zachariah Mwangi
Mr. Chirchir Kimutai Davis
Mrs. Miano Rebecca
Ms. Wafula Nakhumicha Susan
Miss Kipyegon Faith Chepngetich
The full list of honors and awards is provided below
