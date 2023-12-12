President Ruto Honors Minority And Majority Leaders with E.G.H. Awards on Jamuhuri Day

President William Ruto awarded the Second Class: Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (E.G.H.) to 27 individuals in recognition of their exceptional contributions to the nation.

The recipients, including Minority Leader Opiyo Wandai, Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa, and various Cabinet Secretaries, were acknowledged for their services in various capacities.

“In recognition of distinguished and outstanding services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, confer Awards and Honours to the following persons…” President Ruto said.

Individuals awarded the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (E.G.H.)

Gen. Ogolla Francis Omondi

Mr. Koskei Felix Kiptarus

Hon. Ndeti Wavinya

Hon. Chelilim Jonathan Bii

Hon. Hassan Abdi Ibrahim

Hon. Kihika Susan Wakarura

Hon. Khalif Mohamed Adan

Hon. Sakaja Arthur Johnson

Hon. Wanga Gladys Nyasuna

Hon. Wamatangi Kimani Paul

Hon. Mbarire Cecily Mutitu

Hon. Linturi Franklin Mithika

Hon. Ali Mohamud Mohamed

Hon. Ichungwa Antony Kimani

Hon. Cheruiyot Aaron Kipkurui

Hon. Wandayi James Opiyo

Hon. Madzayo Stewart Mwachiro

Hon. Tuya Roselinda Soipan

Hon. Malonza Peninah

Hon. Ombaki Ezekiel Machogu

Hon. Ahmed Abdullahi

Mr. Owalo Eliud Okech

Mr. Njeru Zachariah Mwangi

Mr. Chirchir Kimutai Davis

Mrs. Miano Rebecca

Ms. Wafula Nakhumicha Susan

Miss Kipyegon Faith Chepngetich

The full list of honors and awards is provided below

Gazette Vol. 260 11-12-2023 Special Issue (Honour and Awards)