    President Ruto Honors Minority And Majority Leaders with E.G.H. Awards on Jamuhuri Day

    Damaris Gatwiri
    full list of honors and awards during Jamuhuri Day

    President William Ruto awarded the Second Class: Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (E.G.H.) to 27 individuals in recognition of their exceptional contributions to the nation.

    The recipients, including Minority Leader Opiyo Wandai, Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa, and various Cabinet Secretaries, were acknowledged for their services in various capacities.

    “In recognition of distinguished and outstanding services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, confer Awards and Honours to the following persons…” President Ruto said.

    Individuals awarded the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (E.G.H.)

    Gen. Ogolla Francis Omondi

    Mr. Koskei Felix Kiptarus

    Hon. Ndeti Wavinya

    Hon. Chelilim Jonathan Bii

    Hon. Hassan Abdi Ibrahim

    Hon. Kihika Susan Wakarura

    Hon. Khalif Mohamed Adan

    Hon. Sakaja Arthur Johnson

    Hon. Wanga Gladys Nyasuna

    Hon. Wamatangi Kimani Paul

    Hon. Mbarire Cecily Mutitu

    Hon. Linturi Franklin Mithika

    Hon. Ali Mohamud Mohamed

    Hon. Ichungwa Antony Kimani

    Hon. Cheruiyot Aaron Kipkurui

    Hon. Wandayi James Opiyo

    Hon. Madzayo Stewart Mwachiro

    Hon. Tuya Roselinda Soipan

    Hon. Malonza Peninah

    Hon. Ombaki Ezekiel Machogu

    Hon. Ahmed Abdullahi

    Mr. Owalo Eliud Okech

    Mr. Njeru Zachariah Mwangi

    Mr. Chirchir Kimutai Davis

    Mrs. Miano Rebecca

    Ms. Wafula Nakhumicha Susan

    Miss Kipyegon Faith Chepngetich

    The full list of honors and awards is provided below

    Gazette Vol. 260 11-12-2023 Special Issue (Honour and Awards)

