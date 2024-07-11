President Ruto Mourns High Court Judge Justice Majanja

President William Ruto joined other Kenyans in mourning the death of High Court judge Justice David Majanja.

Justice Majanja died at the Nairobi Hospital on Wednesday July 10 as he underwent surgery, officials said.

Chief Justice Martha Koome confirmed the death.

Ruto said he had learned with great sorrow about the death of Majanja, who was a judge of the High Court of Kenya, and a member of the Judicial Service Commission.

He said Justice Majanja was a brilliant lawyer who joined the Bench after an exemplary spell at the Bar.

“His integrity and ability inspired the confidence of his colleagues, while his powerful intellect made him a trusted juridical voice.”

“It has been evident for long that although fairly experienced, Hon. Majanja was at the beginning of a long and illustrious career, and this fact makes his passing all the more tragic. On behalf of the government, I extend condolences to Hon. Majanja’s family and friends and to the Judiciary,” he said in a statement.

Justice Koome said they were all heartbroken by the death of Majanja.

“Justice Majanja will be remembered as a towering figure in the development of our transformative post-2010 jurisprudence and a crucial pillar in the institution-building of the JSC and the Judiciary.”

“We stand in solidarity with the family, friends, and the entire Judiciary and JSC community during this very difficult period of mourning. The Judiciary and JSC family call for sensitivity and compassion as we come to terms with this sudden loss and share in grief with one another and with the people of Kenya,” she said.

Director of Public Prosecutions Mulele Ingonga said he was saddened by the death of Majanja who he described as an

outstanding judge, jurist, and Commissioner in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and who served with utmost dedication and distinction.

“We shall miss him. I hope our departed brother will be immortalized into our memories through the rich jurisprudence that he leaves behind,” he said.

The Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo also joined those mourning the death.

“It is with deep remorse that I have learned of the passing on of High Court Judge and JSC Commissioner, Justice David Majanja.”

“It is a profoundly sad day for Kenya and the legal fraternity as we have lost one of the fine minds on our bench. His studious contributions to our country’s Jurisprudence and commitment to uphold standards of excellence in Judicial service formed a remarkable legacy for which he will be fondly remembered and greatly missed,” she said.